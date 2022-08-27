Jennifer Garner Advises Others to Be ‘Cautious’ About Plastic Surgery: See Her Transformation Photos

Jennifer Garner is known as one of the most honest and humble actresses in Hollywood. After landing her role in the classic comedy 13 Going on 30, the Houston, Texas, native became one of the most beloved household names in the business. However, some fans have wondered whether Jennifer’s stunning beauty is natural or if she has ever received plastic surgery.

While the Elektra star has not addressed whether she went under the knife, she has expressed her opinion about cosmetic enhancements in a July 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. In her interview, Jennifer advised her fans to avoid fixating on their physical appearances.

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” the Dallas Buyer’s Club actress said. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

She continued, “My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

When it comes to her self-care routine, the Save the Children U.S.A. board member explained how she takes care of her hair and face.

“My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major,” Jennifer added.

She also weighed in about how she handles aging, noting, “As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don’t have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever.”

As a Neutrogena ambassador, Jennifer is also adamant about cleaning her face after wearing any makeup. She previously discussed her facial regimen in a January 2015 interview with Refinery29.

“I definitely wash my face and always remove any makeup with a wipe, and then I use a night cream and an eye cream,” Jennifer told the outlet at the time.

With or without the glitz and glam, the Peppermint star has aged beautifully over the years over her career.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Jennifer’s beauty transformation.