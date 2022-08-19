No bitterness here! Jennifer Garner is “happy” her kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, are attending ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s wedding to Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, “are all super excited about the wedding,” the source adds. “They’re looking forward to it and Jen is more than fine with that.”

As for the 13 Going on 30 actress attending the star-studded nuptials herself, “that’s not going to happen,” says the insider, noting that Jennifer, 50, who was married to Ben, 50, from 2005 to 2018, “has nothing against J. Lo, who has accepted her kids with open arms.”

The Elektra star, who is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, “wants her kids to have a connection with J. Lo and their step-siblings,” assures the source, referring to the Grammy winner’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock

While J. Lo and Ben are slated to host their over-the-top reception in Georgia this weekend, the A-list lovebirds, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, got legally married in July in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” J. Lo gushed via her newsletter, before adding some sweet details from their special, long-awaited day.

“We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight,” the Hustlers actress recalled. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

J. Lo went on to tell fans it was the “best night” of their lives. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” she concluded.

Following the Sin City affair, J. Lo, Ben and their kids jetted off to France for their honeymoon. While in Paris, the blended family was photographed shopping, museum hopping and taking in the sites.