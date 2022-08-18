It will be a night to remember! Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are about to host a wedding celebration with family and friends, and the party will be nothing short of lavish, according to pictures of the preparations.

Aerial photos of the property, which is owned by the actor, that were obtained by the Daily Mail not only show the sprawling property that contains the main mansion, a small cottage and the 10,000-square-foot Oyster House, but trucks full of food being shipped in as well as tents being set up.

The “On My Way” artist, 53, and the Tender Bar actor, 50, officially wed in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 16, Life & Style confirmed the following day. J. Lo donned a simple yet elegant white gown, whereas Ben wore a jacket that he apparently took from his closet, the Marry Me actress noted in her newsletter, On the JLo, that weekend.

“We did it,” she wrote at the time. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Their nuptials came more than 18 years after the couple called off their first engagement in January 2004 after having met in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli. While Jennifer later moved on with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares kids Emme and Max, Ben wed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former pair share Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.

After noting the adorable Sin City ceremony was “exactly what [they] wanted,” J. Lo explained the hustle and bustle they experienced the night of their wedding.

“We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight,” she added. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Jennifer continued, “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” the “On My Way” singer concluded. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

After they said “I do,” the newlyweds took a few of their respective children along with them on a Paris honeymoon. The blended family were seen on multiple occasions sightseeing and touring different landmarks, including the Louvre, as well as dining out at upscale places, such as the restaurant Manko in the romantic city. Jennifer even celebrated her 53rd birthday that weekend with her new husband at the Eiffel Tower.