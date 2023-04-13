Making a name for herself! Jamie Foxx‘s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, is taking over Hollywood, just like her famous father. The budding actress has appeared in a few movies and is already a successful model. The most impressive part? She’s done it all on her own.

“I leaned as far as I could in the opposite direction, especially when I was younger. I used to not want anyone to know who I was. I think that comes from both of my parents. They both built their careers on their own and love what they do, and I wanted that the same thing for myself,” she told Forbes, in part, during an April 2021 interview. “I feel like when things are easily handed to you, they have no value. When you work for them, you get to celebrate them and feel like you’ve achieved something. That’s always been how I’ve operated and how I wanted to enter this industry. What life are you living if you can’t learn and grow along the way? I’ll never be my best self if people open doors for me. I want to be able to barge them down.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Corinne, including her job and more.

Who Is Corinne Foxx?

Other than being known for having a famous father, the California native is a budding actress and model. She’s starred in movies like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Safety along with the TV show Dollface. Not to mention, Corinne has already worked alongside her father as a producer on the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, a show “based on [her] life” with her dad.”

“It was a really big learning experience because I was the youngest and the only female producer on the show. I was stepping into these rooms with Netflix executives, with people who were seasoned and had these long careers,” Corinne explained during the same Forbes interview. “Not to say that any of them were weren’t sweet and amazing to me, but I knew these were big shoes to fill, and I had to level up very quickly.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Who Is Corinne Foxx’s Mom?

Corinne was born in 1994 to Jamie and his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline.

What Is Corinne Foxx’s Net Worth?

As of now, Corinne’s net worth has not been reported. However, her dad’s estimated net worth comes in at $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Corinne Foxx Single?

As of February 2023, Corinne was in a relationship with Joseph Hooten, whom has made the rare appearance on her social media. Previously, Corinne was in a relationship with one of her University of Southern California classmates Austin Lantero.