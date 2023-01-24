Mommy! See Photos of Kylie Jenner’s Cutest Moments With Her Kids Stormi and Aire

The coolest momma! Kylie Jenner may be the queen of content, but after she welcomed kids Stormi and Aire Webster, her family photos are undoubtedly fan favorites.

The Kardashians star entered motherhood after welcoming daughter Stormi in February 2018 with rapper Travis Scott. Although she shares most of her life with the public, Kylie remained tight-lipped throughout pregnancy until she announced Stormi’s arrival with a touching YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter.”

Four years after Stormi’s birth, Kylie and Travis welcomed son Aire on February 2, 2022, just one day after his big sister’s birthday.

Much like her pregnancy with Stormi, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kept the identity of her son a secret and didn’t post a photo of his face until January 2023. Additionally, fans were kept in the dark about the name of her son after she decided to change his birth name, Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed via Instagram in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Fans weren’t surprised to see Kylie thrive as a mother, as she has expressed that she wanted children at a very young age.

During a 2013 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star couldn’t help but gush over the idea of motherhood.

“I can’t wait to be a mom even though I’m 15. I would love to be a mom someday,” Kylie admitted to the publication at the time.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have raved over Kylie’s parenting skills and nurturing ability since becoming a mother. In fact, big sister Kim Kardashian once claimed that the Life of Kylie star was “made to be a mom.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!” Kim wrote on her former app one day after Stormi’s birth.

The SKIMS founder continued, “I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl … I love you!”

As for Stormi and Aire, the cuties seem to have the best sibling bond! A source previously told Life & Style that Stormi was a “natural” when it came to big sister duties.

“She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider gushed in February 2022, just days after Aire’s birth.

