Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Aire Webster Is Absolutely Precious! See His Cutest Photos So Far

Welcome to the fam! Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are proud parents of two children after the arrival of their son. Initially, the baby boy’s name was Wolf Webster, but Kylie has since revealed that his name has been changed. On January 21, she announced the former couple named their son Aire Webster.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she shared via Instagram Stories in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Scroll down for everything we know about her son Aire!

When Was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Born?

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul welcomed her baby boy on February 2, 2022, just one day after celebrating the fourth birthday of daughter Stormi Webster, whom the couple welcomed on February 1, 2018.

Days after announcing their little one’s birth, Kylie surprised fans by sharing the unique moniker they gave him on February 11. However, his name has since been changed.

What Is His New Name?

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie told Extra in an interview from April 2022. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

However, in August, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble caused a flurry of speculation about the baby’s moniker when he seemingly mentioned a name in a birthday shoutout to Kylie that fans thought might be the baby’s.

“Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s. To My Ace that’s always got my back out here in these trenches of life …. Thank you @kyliejenner,” he captioned his birthday post. “Big Love HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha.”

While Rav stuck out to many fans, some pointed out that it could just be Corey’s nickname for Travis.

Kylie teased her son’s new name during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians. “My baby’s name is still Wolf,” she said during a confessional. “I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

In January 2023, however, the makeup mogul revealed via Instagram that she changed her son’s name to Aire.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together?

Prior to their baby No. 2 news, the couple had been on and off. However, they reconciled in June 2021. The duo hit a rough patch in October 2022 when cheating rumors began circulating that the Houston native was seeing Instagram model Rojean Kar, despite being in a relationship with Kylie.

Since then, the duo have called it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship.

How Does Stormi Feel About Being a Big Sister to the Baby Boy?

Stormi is already a natural when it comes to being a big sister, an insider told Life & Style exclusively following the baby’s arrival. “She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider added about their precious bond. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Plus, now that he’s here, “Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he’s getting framed and will hang in the nursery,” the insider continued.

The sweet connection between the two kids comes as no surprise to the Kylie Cosmetics founder and “SICKO MODE” rapper, another source previously told Life & Style, considering the toddler has been looking forward to meeting her new sibling.

“Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” the second source explained. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

