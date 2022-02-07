… And baby makes four! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy” after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth on February 2, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter.”

Although Kylie, 24, “has more money than you can ever imagine,” her daughter, Stormi, and the baby “are by far her greatest achievement,” adds the insider. “Having her own family means everything to her.”

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since welcoming baby No. 2, the soon-to-be Hulu star, who announced the child’s birth on Sunday, February 6, “is nestling at home,” the source says. “While she’s tired, she’s adjusting exceptionally well to being a new mom again and can’t stop smiling.”

Kylie and Travis, 30, who have been together off-and-on since April 2017, have the full support of the Kardashian-Jenner family and various loved ones. “Their phones are pinging nonstop with friends congratulating them and they’ve received over one hundred bouquets of flowers,” dishes the insider. “Their house smells amazing. Put it this way, they’re feeling the love.”

The cosmetics mogul and the “Goosebumps” rapper have yet to show a photo of their son’s face or share his name. However, for the announcement, Kylie posted a black-and-white image of Stormi, 4, holding her baby brother’s hand via Instagram.

Many of the comments hinted that the newborn’s name is Angel, including “Angel Pie” from Kris Jenner and “Angel baby” from Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Thankfully, no one is more excited about the family’s new addition than Stormi! “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style.

Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, making the siblings almost exactly four years apart to the day. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the California native, who kept her first pregnancy a secret, gushed after Stormi’s birth via Instagram.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” Kylie added at the time. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”