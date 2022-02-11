Unique! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two kids, daughter Stormi and son Wolf Webster, have creative monikers, but do the celebrity kids have middle names?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and 30-year-old rapper (real name Jacques Berman Webster II) chose not to give their eldest child, Stormi, a middle name after giving birth to her on February 1, 2018, according to her birth certificate obtained by TMZ at the time.

It appears she’s following suit with baby No. 2. Kylie announced the name of her son, Wolf Webster, via Instagram on Friday, February 11, after giving birth to her bundle of joy on February 2.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

This practice is not totally unique to the reality TV family. None of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — have middle names. In addition, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, also doesn’t have a middle name.

There’s no denying Kylie has done a great job picking out truly unique monikers for her little ones. Although the Life of Kylie alum hasn’t shared details about how she and Travis came up with Wolf for their son, she has talked quite a bit about her daughter.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” she previously said during an interview for the Evening Standard. “Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me … I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then, it became Stormi. And it just stuck.”

That being said, Kylie did adjust Stormi’s name slightly at the very last minute.

“I was just looking at nature names, like weather and earth inspired,” the mom of two told James Charles while appearing on his YouTube channel. “Storm was on there, just Storm, and then I was like I kinda want ‘-ie’ like me, so then I did Stormie, ‘-ie,’ and it was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’, I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie.’”

Although she bought a plethora of items for that particular spelling, she didn’t officially add a name on the little girl’s birth certificate when she was born because she wanted some time to feel it out.

“So when they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, ‘How do you wanna spell it?’ And I was like, ’S-T-O-R-M-I,’ and they were like, ‘You sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, just an i,’” she recalled about the split-second decision. “Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then, I hung up the phone and I was like ‘damn, guess that’s her name.’”

She continued, “I called Travis and I was like, ‘I didn’t put an e, I just spelled it with an i.’ He was like, ‘That’s cool.’”