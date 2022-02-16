One big, happy family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. However, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the “Goosebumps” rapper are still together and going strong today. To learn more about Kylie and Travis’ relationship, keep reading.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet?

The soon-to-be Hulu star and the “Wake Up” artist began dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella in April of that year.

Just 10 months later, Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to be bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how,” the cosmetics mogul announced via Instagram at the time, referring to her decision to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye for nine months.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

In October 2019, Kylie revealed that she and Travis decided to take a break from their romantic relationship. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the California native tweeted.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” an insider told In Touch that month of the Kardashian-Jenner family reacted, noting Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, “loves Travis.”

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together?

Following their uncoupling in 2019, Kylie and Travis sparked reconciliation rumors on a number of occasions, most notably in spring/summer 2021. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” a source dished to Life & Style in May.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” the insider noted. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects. But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

Come September 2021, Kylie announced that she and Travis were expecting baby No. 2 in a heartwarming video. On February 2, 2022, just one day after Stormi’s 4th birthday, the proud parents welcomed their son, Wolf Webster.