Exclusive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘On Track’ to Get Back Together: They’re ‘Enjoying Quality Time’

Rekindling their romance? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “on track” to get back together, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 29, are “enjoying spending quality time together” during their “amazing vacations,” like when they jetted off to Miami for Travis’ birthday in April.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In addition, the coparents are also “loving every minute” as a family of three with their daughter, Stormi Webster, who helped keep them friendly after their split in October 2019.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” explains the insider. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects. But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

Despite the A-listers’ romance going back and forth, they are actually a “good match,” gushes the insider. “They’re both secure within themselves. There aren’t any jealousy issues, and they respect each other’s independence,” says the insider. “They feel at ease together and get on with each other’s friends, like Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin].”

In addition, the “Antidote” artist has “bonded” with Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker. “Not only do Kylie and Kendall enjoy double dates with their men, Travis and Devin have guys nights too because they get on so well!” the insider continues. “Compared to most of her sisters, Travis and Kylie’s relationship is pretty smooth sailing.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously assured fans she and the “Stargazing” rapper were still amicable when she broke her silence about their breakup last fall.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A separate insider previously told Life & Style Travis and Kylie don’t “fight over” time with their 3-year-old, but instead, they “spend as much time together as they can.”

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father!” the second insider revealed. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”