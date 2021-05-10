Triple date alert! Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted grabbing dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Sunday, May 9.

While Kendall, 25, and Devin, 24, are publicly dating and Justin, 27, and Hailey, 24, are going on their third year of marriage, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, have yet to confirm their romantic reconciliation.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Goosebumps” artist, who shared 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, announced their split in October 2019. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Photographer Group/MEGA

Despite their breakup, the cosmetics mogul and “Sicko Mode” rapper “spend as much time together as they can,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style, nothing that the former flames “never fight over” who gets to see Stormi.

Moreover, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, “doesn’t push” the pair “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” the insider added. The KUWTK executive producer, 65, “tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever she makes, and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

According to the source, Kris keeps an “open-door policy” for Travis, similarly to what she did for Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

Hours before stepping out with their famous friends and family, Travis shared the most heartfelt Mother’s Day shout-out for Kylie on Instagram. “Of all the special things in life/ The big ones and small/ A mama’s love and rage and tenderness/ Is the most special of them all,” the Texas native captioned two photos of the E! personality snuggled up with Stormi.