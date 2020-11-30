Good parenting. Kris Jenner “doesn’t push” daughter Kylie Jenner and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The former flames, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in October 2019. Nowadays, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, remain committed to successfully coparenting their toddler — and Kris approves! The longtime KUWTK matriarch, 65, “tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever she makes and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration,” adds the insider.

The “Goosebumps” rapper accompanied Kylie and Stormi to Palm Springs, California, for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving celebration. The trio was later photographed returning to Los Angeles on Friday, November 27.

According to the source, Kris reserves an “open-door policy” for Travis, similarly to what she did with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

As a result, the “Sicko Mode” artist “gets along well” with Kylie’s loved ones, the insider notes. Additionally, the makeup mogul “is actually really, really close” with Travis’ mom, Wanda Webster.

Even with their respective families backing them, Kylie and Travis have yet to reconcile as a couple. “They’re No. 1 priority is Stormi, which means that they spend as much time together as they can,” says the source, who assures the former flames never “fight over” time with their daughter.

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby daddy!” reveals the insider. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.” Khloé Kardashian also coparents her daughter, True Thompson, with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as does Rob Kardashian with his ex Blac Chyna and their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Since taking the romance out of the equation, Kylie and Travis have seemingly remained single — only bolstering their connection as coparents. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people,” the source muses. “For now, it just works.”