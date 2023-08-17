Kylie Jenner’s Dating History Proves She Definitely Has a Thing for Entertainers

Someone’s got a type! Over the years, Kylie Jenner has had a handful of significant boyfriends and pretty much all of them were musicians — including Jaden Smith, Cody Simpson, Tyga and Travis Scott.

Of course, Kylie’s former relationship with the “Goosebumps” rapper was the most serious, as the pair now share daughter Stormi Webster and their son, whose new name has not been revealed after they initially named him Wolf Webster in February 2022. However, their relationship status is a bit hard to ~keep up~ with.

In October 2019, Kylie revealed she and Travis were taking a break. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

As of summer 2020, the former flames rekindled their romance. For starters, Travis spent a lot of time with Stormi and Kylie during the coronavirus quarantine in Los Angeles.

“During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

According to an additional source, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO MODE” artist were “in the process” of getting back together since February. They were “just being careful because they have to think about Stormi.”

Ultimately, they “don’t want to get back together and then break up,” the source added. “So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work their differences.”

After getting back together and welcoming Aire, Kylie and Travis split in January 2023 and she turned to sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian to “lean on.”

“Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style shortly after their breakup.

Kylie quickly moved on to current boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and the unsuspected pairing shocked fans.

