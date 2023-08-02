Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shocked the world in 2023 when they sparked dating rumors. It all began in April when blog account DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of a text message claiming Kylie and Timothée were dating after they both attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January. Days after DeuxMoi’s post, Kylie’s black Range Rover was spotted outside the Don’t Look Up star’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

Kylie and Timothée reportedly spent a lot of time together after that, although sources claimed they weren’t serious. Then, after seven months together, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the Call Me By Your Name star had broken up with the reality TV icon. Keep scrolling for a timeline of Kylie and Timothée’s relationship.