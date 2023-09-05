Kardashian-Jenner Family at Beyonce’s Birthday Concert: Photos

3 Generations of ​the Kardashian-Jenner Family Attend Beyonce’s Birthday Concert! See Photos

The Kardashian-Jenner women are crazy in love with Beyoncé and celebrated the music legend’s 42nd birthday at her Los Angeles show on Monday, September 4.

Three generations of the famous family attended the fourth show of the Renaissance Tour at SoFi stadium alongside some of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers.

Kris Jenner and daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian took North West to the concert for a girl’s night out. She wasn’t the only youngster there as Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick spent the evening with them as the Lemme founder returned home from the hospital for unknown reasons.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance and enjoyed the music-filled night alongside the beauty mogul’s rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

