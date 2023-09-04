Fan were wondering if Kourtney Kardashian had given birth after husband Travis Barker flew home from Blink 182’s U.K. tour due to an “urgent family matter.” New details are emerging about what happened to the pregnant reality star and if their baby is OK.

Did Kourtney Kardashian Give Birth?

Kourtney, 44, appeared visibly pregnant when she and Travis left a Los Angeles hospital on September 2. She wore an oversized gray shirt and matching pants as her baby bump was prominent in paparazzi photos as the pair got into an awaiting SUV, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

What Happened to Kourtney Kardashian?

Neither the Poosh founder nor the musician, 47, have revealed why Kourtney needed to be hospitalized , however it appears the hospitalization had to do with Kourtney’s pregnancy.​ Following a brief stay, Kourtney is “back home now with her kids,” a source told People on September 4, adding, “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

What Did Travis Barker Say About Kourtney Kardashian’s Medical Crisis?

The Blink-182 drummer was in the U.K. and the band had to postpone upcoming dates after Travis flew home to Southern California to be with Kourtney. The band’s social media shared a post revealing, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” adding, “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regard to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.” The tour was scheduled to start in Glasgow on September 1, which is when Travis flew home, and the announcement was made.

The rocker shared a photos of the prayer room at the Glasgow Airport to his Instagram Stories before flying home to Kourtney.

Did Travis Barker’s ‘Family Matter’ Have to Do With His Older Children?

Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler confirmed that the urgent family matter did not involve their two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. After news of her former husband leaving his tour to fly home, Shanna told photographers she was “praying” for her ex and his pregnant wife.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” she told paparazzi on September 1, adding, “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

When Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date?

It’s unclear when the California native is expected to give birth, although numerous outlets have speculated it will be between October and December based on how far along she appeared when announcing her pregnancy, where Kourtney already had a prominent baby bump.

Kourtney announced she was expecting her first baby with her husband when she held up a handwritten sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” while Blink-182 was performing at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on June 17. It was inspired by the band’s 1999 music video for “All the Small Things” where a woman in the audience held up a similar sign.

On June 28, the Lemme gummies founder let fans know the couple are expecting a son, sharing a post sitting on Travis’ lap in a blue dress with “little drummer boy coming soon” written in the caption. It followed their gender reveal party that featured “will call” table and tour merch, as well as a sign that read “Baby Barker World Tour with special guests Kravis.”