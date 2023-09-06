Kourtney Kardashian revealed why she was urgently hospitalized on September 1, as she underwent emergency fetal surgery to save her and husband Travis Barker‘s unborn baby.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney, 44, began in a Wednesday, September 6, Instagram post showing a photo of Travis holding her hand while in the hospital.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she continued.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney thanked Travis for immediately flying home from his Blink-182 tour in Scotland to be by her side. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she shared, adding, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis’ band was the first to alert fans that there was an urgent situation at home, as Blink-182’s social media shared a post revealing, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” adding, “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regard to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.” The tour was scheduled to start in Glasgow on September 1, which is when Travis flew home, and the announcement was made.

The rocker shared photos of the prayer room at the Glasgow Airport to his Instagram Stories before flying home to be by Kourtney’s side but didn’t elaborate on what the crisis involved.

All signs pointed to an emergency with Kourtney after Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler revealed their children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, weren’t the reason he was rushing back to Los Angeles.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” she told paparazzi on September 1, adding, “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Kourtney and Travis were photographed leaving an L.A. hospital on September 2, with The Kardashians star still visibly pregnant and sporting a large bump underneath a baggy gray shirt and matching pants.

It’s unclear when the California native is expected to give birth, although numerous outlets have speculated it will be between October and December based on how far along she appeared when announcing her pregnancy in June, where Kourtney already had a prominent baby bump.

Kourtney and Travis already revealed they’re expecting a baby boy. She has three children from her relationship with former partner Scott Disick: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as 11-year-old daughter Penelope.