Fans are eagerly awaiting the birth of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy after they witnessed the couple’s emotional IVF journey on The Kardashians. The ​Blink-182drummer left the band’s U.K. tour for a “family” emergency on September 1, and it was later revealed Kourtney was hospitalized. The Poosh founder was visibly pregnant when she and Travis left the medical center the next day, leading people to wonder how far along she is in her pregnancy.

When Is Kourtney Kardashian Due?

Though the couple have taken fans along their pregnancy journey with their first child together, neither Travis nor Kourtney have revealed their son’s due date. However, multiple reports have estimated that Baby Barker will be born some time between October and December 2023.

How Far Along Is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney made the most epic pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023.

The Lemme founder held a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” while reenacting a scene from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video. Although Kourtney’s baby bump was very much visible as she shared the big news, the reality star didn’t share how far along she was.

When Did Kourtney and Travis Reveal the Gender of Their Baby?

Later in June, the Hulu star and Travis held a “Rock-n-Roll” themed gender reveal party at their Los Angeles home alongside close family and friends. The pair shared they were expecting a baby boy as they rocked out on the drums and enjoyed extravagant baby-coming-soon sweets.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

Why Was Kourtney Kardashian Hospitalized?

Travis and his Blink-182 bandmates postponed four of their U.K. tour dates due to an “urgent family matter” on Travis’ end. Though neither of the pair have publicly shared what the family emergency was, the musician shared photos in a Prayer Room with a banner that read, “Together We Pray.”

The couple were photographed leaving a Los Angeles medical center on September 2, where Kourtney’s baby bump was still visible. Two days later, a source revealed to People that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was admitted to the hospital because she thought she was in labor.

“[Kourtney is] back home now with her kids,” the insider told the outlet, noting, “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

The California natives have remained hush since their weekend full of hospital visits, however, it seems like the family is doing well.

Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family at a Beyoncé concert on September 4, while her mother remained at home.