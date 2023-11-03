It hadn’t been the easiest pregnancy. After struggling with IVF, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were ecstatic to learn they’d conceived a son naturally — but then, in late summer, she was forced to undergo “urgent fetal surgery,” with the reality star thanking doctors “for saving our baby’s life.” By October, Kourt was put on bed rest. “My doctors are so cautious,” she told Vogue of welcoming baby No. 4 at age 44.

“I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies.” But that isn’t putting a damper on Kourtney’s baby joy. In the days leading up to her little boy’s arrival, “she’s been taking it easy, but also making sure that everything is ready to go,” a source exclusively spills to Life & Style. “She’s researched all of the best natural products available and has all the diapers, bibs and clothes she could possibly need. The nursery is all set up. Kourtney has just been so excited to meet their son!”

She’s not the only one in the family who’s been eagerly anticipating this moment. “The older kids are thrilled about getting a sibling,” the insider tells Life & Style, noting Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40, while Travis, 47, co-parents Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, and also maintains a close relationship with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. “They’ve all been great. They’ve been super understanding that Kourtney has needed to take care of herself and have been helping out. Especially, Penelope.”

Indeed, in an October 18 Instagram post, Kourtney shared an image of a bouquet of tulips alongside a thoughtful note from her preteen daughter. “I hope you feel better, Mom!” it read. “Love, P.”

Travis has been a rock for Kourtney, too. A year and a half after exchanging vows during a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, the Blink-182 drummer “really makes Kourt a priority,” raves the source, noting the couple are rumored to have named their son Rocky. “He dotes on her, but also just wants to make sure she is feeling good and staying healthy.” Mission accomplished. “Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying,” said Kourtney, who celebrated the impending birth of their child with a Disneyland-themed shower this September. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude.”