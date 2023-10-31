Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s baby nursery was bound to be slightly edgy, as the Blink-182 rocker’s tastes have rubbed off on his wife. However, photos so far show that their son will have a gorgeous wooden crib that sits in front of beautiful windows that allow plenty of light in the room.

The Poosh founder announced her pregnancy on June 16, posting an Instagram video holding a sign that she was expecting while attending Travis’ Los Angeles concert. In a rock ’n’ roll-themed gender reveal party complete with decor that matched a concert tour, the pair found out they had a baby boy was on the way. Travis seemed to reveal their son’s name during an October 30 appearance on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. He let it slip that he was unable to do a Hawaii benefit concert because it fell on “the week that Rocky’s due.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ son’s nursery.