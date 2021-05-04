New man, new wardrobe? Kourtney Kardashian‘s style has changed quite a bit since the Poosh.com founder went public with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, in February. While Kourtney has always been one of the most fashionable A-listers in Hollywood, there’s no denying her look has gotten a lot edgier now that she’s dating the longtime Blink-182 drummer.

In April, the lovebirds took a romantic getaway to Utah’s Amangiri resort, where they posed for plenty of PDA-packed photos. In one such picture, Kourtney sported a black-and-white headscarf featuring a skull pattern. Later, in early May, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, shared a selfie to her Instagram Story showing off her necklaces.

Instead of diamonds or pearls, Kourtney opted for three silver chains. One of the pieces had spikes, while another was a choker fashioned to look like a skeleton around her neck.

If you’ve been a fan of the E! personality since day one, you know that’s a huge departure from what she used to wear during her relationship with Scott from 2006 to 2015. The former flames were known to coordinate preppy, pastel-colored outfits. Additionally, Kourtney’s glam consisted of up-dos and red lipstick vs. her long waves and more natural makeup.

Of course, Travis has influenced Kourtney in more ways than one! “It’s the most normal relationship she’s ever been in. There’s no jealousy or petty behavior,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “They are both independent with their own interests.”

As for marriage? The Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from the music producer is “imminent,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love.”

Thankfully, Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, is 100 percent supportive of their romance! “She is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy,” the source added. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

