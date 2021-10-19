Everyone knows that the Kardashian-Jenner women are comfortable going braless on the red carpet — and beyond! While Kourtney Kardashian may not ditch her bra as often as Kendall Jenner, the Poosh.com founder has stepped out in some fabulous braless looks over the years.

Moreover, Kourtney has always been transparent about getting her breasts done. “I have had breast implants, but it’s so funny ’cause it’s not a secret, I [couldn’t] care less,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told ABC’s Nightline during a May 2010 interview.

“It’s so funny because the ‘before’ picture that they [the magazine] showed was after I had my boob job, so I’m like, they should have written ‘before Mason’ and ‘after Mason.’ Like my boobs have like tripled since breast-feeding,” Kourtney explained, referring to her oldest son, Mason Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The E! alum and the Talentless founder also share kids Penelope and Reign.

Later, in 2011, Kourtney expressed regret about going under the knife. “I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before,” the California native told Showbiz Spy. “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”

It’s unclear whether or not Kourtney ever removed her breast implants. Either way, the mother of three looks better than ever these days. In fact, since going public with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker, in February 2021, Kourtney’s style has totally evolved!

Whenever the A-list duo steps out for an awards show or date night, Kourtney’s outfits often complement the Blink-182 drummer’s rockstar fashion. Take the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, for example. Kourtney arrived in an edgy leather mini dress designed by Olivier Theyskens.

Between the cinched bustier bodice and the lace-up ties, the outfit was definitely a departure from what we’ve seen Kourtney wear in the past!

