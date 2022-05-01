She’s always bold! Kourtney Kardashian posed braless in a sultry, green dress amid her romantic Italian vacation with her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared an Instagram carousel on Saturday, April 30, that included two mirror selfies of her donning a sexy dress that hugged her figure, which she wore without a bra. She captioned the post with several Italian-themed emojis, such as spaghetti and wine. The accompanying slides of her post revealed different dishes she enjoyed, a picturesque breakfast with cappuccinos for two and one video of a scenic boat ride.

Kourtney and Travis, 46, have been enjoying their beautiful Milan, Italy, vacation over the past several days, with the Poosh founder sharing multiple snaps from their adventure.

“Buona sera, signorina,” she captioned one Instagram photo on Friday, April 29, which translates to “Good evening, Miss,” and is a line from a famous Dean Martin song. In the image, Kourtney slayed in a black skin-tight, plunging V-neck dress, while keeping her hair in a classic updo.

Aside from what the lovers have shared online from their trip, they’ve also been spotted packing on some major PDA during their day out on Lake Como over the weekend, as the Blink-182 drummer was seen getting handsy with his future wife in a beach chair.

Since Kourtney and Travis are well-known for their affectionate relationship, the “All the Small Things” rock star recently defended their love life against an Instagram user who called them out.

“No Kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc, etc anymore? [sic] Slacking,” the online commenter wrote under Travis’ April 16 Instagram post that featured him working out.

“Still got the finger up the ass, and intestines, were totally nude and full PDA with my fiancée [sic],” Travis replied in a comment, adding a middle finger emoji.

Despite the criticism they’ve received about their romance, the couple — labeled by fans as “Kravis” — isn’t letting it bring them down. Earlier in the month, the happy couple enjoyed a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick, wrote via Instagram on April 4. The carousel post featured images from Kourtney and Travis’ Sin City chapel nuptials, though they did not get legally married at the time.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney continued in her caption, before adding, “Practice makes perfect.”

Three weeks later, the pair sparked rumors that they were scouting a potential wedding venue during their Milan vacay on Wednesday, April 27, when Travis shared a photo via his Instagram Stories of a church’s interior.

Kourtney and Travis first started dating in late 2020 after years of being friends and neighbors. In February 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official. Fans watched throughout that year as their romance blossomed, until Travis popped the question that October in a beautiful Montecito, California, beach proposal. By January 2022, an insider exclusively told Life & Style the couple wanted to “get married as soon as possible.”