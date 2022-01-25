A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker‘s respective children will be “involved” in the couple’s upcoming wedding, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

For Kourtney, 42, who shares kids Mason , Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick , and Travis, 46, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , it’s “the most important element” in “the ceremony and the reception,” adds the insider. “The day will be about their families blending together.”

The Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer “want to get married as soon as possible,” the source notes. “Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife. They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, as well as the rest of the famous family “are reminding Kourtney that this is her first and only wedding and it should be as special and over the top as she deserves it to be,” says the insider. “They don’t want her to cut corners or rush it!”

Kourtney and Travis, who went public with their relationship in February 2021, “loved the idea of a destination wedding, but that no longer seems feasible with the travel restrictions they are facing, so they’d rather make sure their loved ones can all be in attendance,” the source explains, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the music producer are considering getting married in Montecito, California, the same place Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021. “Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” dishes the insider. “It is ‘their’ place.”

Kourtney “is imagining exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement,” the source details. “She is talking with event planner Mindy Weiss and florist Jeff Leatham, who she and Travis have worked with so many times to bring their romantic vision to life.”

According to the insider, Travis is “extremely involved” in the wedding planning process. “He is so creative and visionary and is a total romantic.”