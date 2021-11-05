Down the aisle! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “don’t want” a “long engagement” and are “planning to exchange vows next year,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode.’”

Fans may be able to watch part of Kourtney, 42, and Travis’ nuptials on the small screen. “The cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series but certain aspects will be kept private,” teases the insider.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A camera crew could be seen in the background of photos and videos the day the Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, on October 17, so it will be exciting to see their love story unfold from start to finish.

That being said, the Poosh founder wants her wedding, which will be the “first time” she walks down the aisle, to “be a day to remember,” and she plans to drop a pretty penny to achieve her dreams.

“It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out,” gushes the insider. “She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”

Travis has previously been married twice. He and ex-wife Shanna Moakler divorced in 2008 and have two kids — son Landon and daughter Alabama. The musician is also very close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 46, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was also married to a woman named Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

As for Kourtney, her longest relationship was with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. They are parents to their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

That being said, it appears no exes will be allowed at the A-listers’ upcoming wedding. A separate insider told Life & Style that Scott, 38, “won’t be invited” to Kourtney and Travis’ big day, but “he wouldn’t go even if he was invited.”

“Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … He’d rather not be there,” the second insider said about the Flip It Like Disick alum, adding that attending his ex’s nuptials would “be absolute torture” for him.

While Kourtney and Travis are looking ahead to their big day, the reality TV star may also be interested in “extending her brood” with the Can I Say author, a third insider told Life & Style.

The newly engaged couple “having a baby” together is “definitely in the cards,” teases the third insider. “If she falls pregnant before the wedding, then great!”

However, the two are very content with where they are in life. The third insider noted, “Being a blended family is working well.”