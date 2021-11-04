Maybe one day? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “having a baby” together is “definitely in the cards” for the newly engaged couple, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She wants to extend her brood,” says the insider about the Poosh founder, 42. “If she falls pregnant before the wedding, then great!”

That being said, Kourtney and Travis, 45, are extremely content with where their lives are now. “Being a blended family is working well,” notes the insider about the A-listers, who got engaged on October 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with Scott Disick. As for Travis, he and ex Shanna Moakler are parents to their two teenagers, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The drummer is also very close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Possibly having a child together is even written in the stars for the reality TV mom and Can I Say author, an astrologer told Life & Style.

“Things will move fast for them,” Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, explained about the couple. “There is huge potential for them to have at least one child together, and I would say a boy is more likely based off their charts.”

Their strong bond could be because they are “definitely past-life soulmates,” Esa noted.

Courtesy of Glen Coco Oropeza

“Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio,” said the astrologer. “The 8th house is the house of past lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio. His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy, explore their darker aspects of their personalities. Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

While Kourtney and Travis continue their whirlwind romance, not everyone is pleased with how fast things are moving. A second insider told Life & Style in September that Scott and the mother of his children had been “secretly clashing” for months “behind closed doors.”

However, the former couple seems to be moving in a more positive direction. The Flip It Like Disick alum even left a friendly comment on Kourtney’s Instagram photo of their daughter Penelope’s Halloween costume two weeks after Travis popped the question. However, the reality star did not respond or “like” his reach out.

“He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids,” a third insider told Life & Style. “So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet.”