Not written in the stars? Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler “weren’t a good match” karmically, astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She made him feel restricted and confined,” Esa explains about the former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2008. “Shanna has Saturn in Cancer, and Saturn is stern because he is Karmic. Moakler’s Saturn sits on Barker’s Cancer Rising.”

That being said, Shanna, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer’s fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, do have some cosmic similarities.

“Based off the Astrology of Shanna and Kourtney, Travis definitely has an Astrological type, if there were a such thing,” continues Esa. “Shanna has an Aries Sun and Aries Jupiter, which definitely hints to Travis being a soulmate and husband for the same reasons as Kourtney.”

Esa notes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and Can I Say author, 45, are “definitely past-life soulmates.”

“Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio,” the astrologer says. “The 8th house is the house of past lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio. His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy, explore their darker aspects of their personalities. Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

Their strong compatibilities may even lead the A-listers to expanding their brood. “Things will move fast for them,” Esa teases. “There is huge potential for them to have at least one child together and I would say a boy is more likely based off their charts.”

Travis shares his teenage kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with Shanna, while Kourtney and ex Scott Disick have three children together — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

That being said, the Poosh founder and musician do have areas where they clash cosmically and will need to put in work to keep their romance going strong.

“They both have Neptune in Sagittarius so this makes them independently a romantic at heart. However, they can have unrealistic expectations in love or about one another,” continues Esa. “Needing to be practical and practicing safe boundaries is key for these two. Also, her career and intense spotlight attention can overwhelm him. She might start retreating more from media and press so he can feel seen and heard in their relationship.”