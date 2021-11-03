Prioritizing the kids! While it still “stings” Scott Disick that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, he wants to make sure that the former couple’s three children aren’t affected by their parents’ tension. “Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children,” an insider tells Life and Style exclusively.

“He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” the insider adds.

Reps for Scott and Kourtney did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

Scott, 38, seemed to have extended an olive brand on November 2, when he commented on one of Kourtney’s Instagram posts for the first time since Travis’ romantic proposal on October 17.

Kourtney, 42, shared a photo of their daughter Penelope dressed up for Halloween as Cher Horowitz from the classic 1995 comedy Clueless. The 8-year-old sported Alicia Silverstone‘s character’s iconic yellow plaid blazer, matching miniskirt and white knee-high stockings. Penelope also donned a long blonde wig to fully get into costume.

The Poosh founder captioned the photo with Cher’s infamous saying, “As if.” Scott then commented with a line related to the film, writing, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license.” Fans cheered on Scott being able to put aside his feelings towards Kourtney’s love life to write a sweet comment about one of their children. Kourt didn’t react to Scott’s response in her Instagram post.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider previously told Life & Style, adding, “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.” Travis and Kourtney’s romance began in early 2021 after being friends for years.

Scott has been seen apparently trying to move on, going on an October 21 outing to West Hollywood’s Hyde Lounge with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, four days after Kourtney’s engagement. But he’s also made sure to show the world that he’s a caring, adoring dad to his kids with Kourtney.

In Scott’s first Instagram post after Kourtney’s engagement, he shared a photo of their son Reign, 6, seated across from himself on a sofa at his house while appearing to be chatting away. “After school break down with Reign,” Scott wrote across the top of the Instagram Stories photo.

On October 29, Scott shared a photo of a night in with the former couple’s sons at his house. Both boys looked comfy while seated on The Lord’s couch, with Reign curled up in a black blanket while Mason, 11, sat next to him and appeared to be FaceTiming someone on his phone. Scott called it a “Boyz night” in the caption. The Talentless founder is currently in Miami with pals and has brought Mason along for the trip.