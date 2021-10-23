New fling? Scott Disick was spotted with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley just four days after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker. But who exactly is the blonde influencer? Keep scrolling to learn more about her.

How Old Is Elizabeth Grace Lindley?

While Elizabeth is a lot younger than Scott, her exact age seems to be unknown. Some outlets have reported she could be as young as 20 or as old as 23.

What Is Elizabeth Grace Lindley’s Job?

She is primarily a model and often shares some of her photo shoot snaps on Instagram. In February, Elizabeth shared a photo of her posing in a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit — the same brand that collaborated with Scott’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie on a line.

Are Elizabeth Grace Lindley and Scott Disick Dating?

While the nature of their relationship is unclear, they were spotted together during a night out on the town on Thursday, October 21. Scott appeared to be carefree while at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with Elizabeth and the pair “left together in a chauffeured car,” according to the Daily Mail.

Elizabeth wore a black minidress with a pair of matching knee-high boots as they were seen chatting amongst themselves while exiting the club. Scott wore a zip-up hoodie, camouflage cargo pants and sneakers.

This marks the first woman Scott has been spotted with since his split from ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin in September after 11 months of dating. Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, opened up about her daughter’s breakup from Scott during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special. Lisa revealed that the leaked DMs that Scott allegedly sent Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima did have a negative impact on their relationship.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Lisa said during the special, which aired on Wednesday, October 20.

Scott’s outing with Elizabeth was also the first time he’s been spotted in public after Kourtney’s and Travis’ engagement, which had him “reeling,” a source told In Touch.

Who Has Elizabeth Grace Lindley Dated in the Past?

She was previously linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after she was spotted leaving his Beverly Hills hotel cabana in February, according to the Daily Mail. It seems things between her and the British hunk have since fizzled out.