Scott Disick and Kris Jenner Have Lunch After He Commented on Kourtney’s Instagram Post-Engagement

Still friendly with the family? Scott Disick and Kris Jenner had lunch together after Kourtney Kardashian seemingly snubbed his Instagram comment following her engagement to Travis Barker.

The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, 65, met at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photos showed the pair arriving separately.

It appears whatever they discussed at lunch may be shown to fans via their new Hulu deal because a cameraman could be seen filming the momager, who wore a stylish ankle-length trench coat, as she walked into the establishment.

The timing of Scott and Kris’ lunch is interesting considering it came right on the heels of Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, getting engaged.

Although the New York native stayed hush-hush after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the Poosh founder, he did reach out to the mother of his children through a friendly comment via Instagram on November 2.

His response to Kourtney’s photo of their daughter, Penelope, dressed up in her Clueless-inspired Halloween costume was the first public discourse between the couple in months.

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” Scott wrote. At the time of publication, Kourtney did not respond or “like” the comment from her ex. They also share sons Mason and Reign.

An insider told Life & Style the former couple, who dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, have “agreed to be civil for the sake of their kids.”

“Communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” explained the insider. “Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children.”

Tensions have been high between the coparents amid the reality star’s romance with the Can I Say author. Things came to a head in September when Younes Bendjima, who dated the mom of three from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged Instagram DM from Scott shading Kourtney and Travis’ PDA-packed trip to Italy.

Scott or Kourtney did not publicly comment on the situation, but a second source told Life & Style at the time that the pair had been “secretly clashing” for months.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the second source explained. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

