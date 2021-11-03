No exes allowed? Scott Disick “won’t be invited” to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He wouldn’t go even if he was invited.”

“Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … He’d rather not be there,” says the insider about the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, adding that attending his ex’s nuptials would “be absolute torture” for him.

The insider notes that the New York native “still has a thing” about the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, which has become more apparent as the A-listers have gotten more serious.

That being said, it appears Scott and Kourtney, who previously dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, may be trying to ease the tension between them. Although the home renovator remained hush-hush about the reality star’s engagement to the musician, he left a friendly comment on her Instagram account gushing over their daughter Penelope’s Clueless Halloween costume.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” the proud dad wrote on November 2. He and Kourtney also share sons Mason and Reign.

Prior to his comment, a second insider told Life & Style in September that Scott and Kourtney had been “secretly clashing” for months.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the second insider revealed. “She’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Their private turmoil became very public that same month when Younes Bendjima, whom Kourtney dated from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged Instagram DM from Scott shading the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s PDA-packed vacation to Italy with Travis.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from the Lord read and included a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat.

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” read Younes’ response. The 28-year-old boxer added the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” after the famous family shaded him during the KUWTK reunion in June.

Although Kourtney never publicly commented on the alleged exchange, a third insider told Life & Style at the time she was “used to Scott making snide comments” about her romance, mainly that he thought the couple “should tone it down” when it came to PDA.

It looks like Scott will be staying far away from Kravis’ impending wedding.