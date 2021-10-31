Til death do they part! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted a Halloween eve dinner party, where they posed against a wooden background of Frankenstein and his bride.

“Happy Halloween Eve,” Kourtney, 42, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, October 30. She opted for a witchcraft theme and posted multiple photos of her décor. The first photo featured the front of the house with pumpkins dotting the walkway along with two tall skeletons. The front door was bewitched with several hanging black witch hats, two brooms and a witch character riding a bike, similar to the Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The second photo included the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with Travis, 45, posing against the wooden cut-out of Frankenstein holding his wife, with skulls and bones surrounding the couple.

Additional photos showed the Poosh founder’s festive interior decor, such as a dinner table scattered with skulls, orange lights, pumpkins and candles. Kourtney also threw in a few videos of the decorations in her yard. One video showed a skeleton wearing a pointed black hat, with a backdrop of green lights and candles. The hostess then showed off a cauldron hanging over a set of orange lights in the same video. Her final clip flaunted her fireplace, framed by fake cobwebs and orange lights. Kourtney went all out for her dinner party, which sister Kim Kardashian attended.

Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating spooky season throughout the month. They debuted their Halloween costumes on October 22, dressed as the Sex Pistols bass player Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The Blink-182 member covered up his neck tattoos with pale makeup, in addition to a spiky wig and a black leather jacket to match the late musician. He completed the costume with a chain necklace, a cigarette and a white button that read “I’m a mess.” Kourtney rocked a curly blonde wig, a black bra with a fishnet T-shirt to cover it, black leather pants and black and silver belts around her waist. “Till death do us part,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

Two weeks before their Halloween soiree, the party hosts announced their engagement via Instagram on October 17. The drummer popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, as the couple were surrounded by red roses and tall glass candles to create the picture-perfect setting. Kourtney wore a long, sleeveless black dress, while Travis wore sunglasses and a black and white striped T-shirt.