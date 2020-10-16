It’s Spooky Season! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Decorating Their Homes for Halloween

‘Tis the season to be spooky! With Halloween right around the corner, your favorite celebrities are going all out decorating their homes.

Unsurprisingly, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian — are already distinguishing themselves as the queens of All Hallows Eve. In fact, Kylie, 23, didn’t even wait until October to decorate her $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her seasonal pieces on September 30, including an adorable video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, praising her mom’s hard work. “So pretty!” the excited toddler exclaimed as she ran around the backyard covered in orange cobweb-like lights.

Of course, the almost-billionaire didn’t stop there. She also decorated with two (yes, two!) life-size mummies, spider web candle holders, candy dishes full of sweet treats and so much more. As for Kim? Well, the 39-year-old’s Halloween aesthetic is far less traditional.

On October 2, the KKW Beauty founder shared a photo of her all-white pumpkin display. For those of you who haven’t seen the inside of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s $60 million home, their tastes are very minimalistic. So much so, during Kim’s “73 Questions” segment with Vogue in April 2020, she explained that their interior design preference is “minimal monastery.” (Traditionally, a monastery is a building that houses monks.)

As a result, the Skims mogul spends a lot of time cleaning up after her four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. “Oh, my God. I run around the house with towels,” Kim told Architectural Digest in a January 2018 interview. “You do have to just take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, it’s going to happen. We decided to have lighter colors.’“

Hmmm … it doesn’t sound the Kar-Jenner kiddos will be meeting up at Kim’s house for pumpkin painting this year!

