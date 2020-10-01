It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her immaculate Halloween decorations — and let’s just say, her daughter, Stormi Webster, was beyond impressed. “So pretty!” the 2-year-old exclaimed in one of the many clips her famous mama, 23, shared on Wednesday, September 30.

Clearly, Kylie is a big fan of All Hallows’ Eve. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star practically covered every inch of her $36 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles with festive pieces, including pumpkin candy dishes, spider candle holders and — wait for it — two life-sized mummies.

Of course, we’re not entirely surprised to see how over-the-top Kylie’s spooky season decorations are. After all, her A-list family basically set the gold standard for interior design. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

If Kylie is anything like her mom, Kris Jenner, it’s likely she brought in a team of people to execute her Halloween setup. During the 2019 holiday season, the KUWTK producer, 64, took things to a whole new level. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

According to the source, Kris never repeats a theme and refuses to disclose her plans until “the big reveal.” Ultimately, the mother of six “only has one rule: To outdo what she did the year before.” Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like Kylie might be trying to dethrone Kris in the holiday decor department. So far, she gets the win for Halloween.

