Xtina, a Playboy Bunny and More! See All of Kylie Jenner’s Epic Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to celebrities who go all out for Halloween, Kylie Jenner most definitely tops the list. Whether she’s rocking a super sexy costume or matching with her darling daughter, Stormi Webster, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spares no expense for the spooky holiday.

So much so, that in 2018, Kylie dressed up not once, not twice … but a whopping four times! Can you imagine putting that many costumes together? Honestly, the older we get, the more enticing a ghost — ahem, made with a pillowcase and some Sharpie marker — sounds.

To be fair, Halloween 2018 was particularly special for the makeup mogul. After all, it was Stormi’s first time dressing up! Ahead of the big day, Kylie took to Twitter to ask her fans what the mother-daughter duo should dress up as.

“Any ideas on what me and Stormi should be for Halloween? I’m stuck!” the California native wrote at the time. Unsurprisingly, Kylie’s followers replied with some amazing suggestions. “OMG! Happy to help, girl! Be Wilma and Pebbles from The Flintstones,” one user commented. “Duh. Kim Kardashian and North West!” added another, referring to her older sister and her niece.

Other suggestions included Cruella DeVille and a dalmatian, Angelica and Charlotte Pickles and Snow White and an apple. “Ahhhh!! Love these ideas. Can’t wait!” Kylie followed up. Of course, as we now know, Kylie didn’t actually go with any of those costumes — she’s far too creative for that! However, she and Stormi were still dressed to perfection.

In fact, for one of the toddler’s solo costumes, Kylie recreated a mini version of her 2019 Met Gala dress. Yes, you read that correctly! Stormi rocked a mock Versace gown complete with feather accessories and a purple wig. In conclusion: Nobody does Halloween bigger or better than Kylie.

2022 will be another major Halloween for Kylie! After all, the E! alum welcomed baby No. 2, a son, with Travis Scott in February. It’s been amazing to see the adorable costumes Kylie has thought up with Stormi, and we’re sure she’ll pull something super creative out of the box with her two little ones!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all of Kylie Jenner’s over-the-top Halloween costumes over the years.