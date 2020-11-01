It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Kylie Jenner finally unveiled her 2020 Halloween costume — and unsurprisingly, she didn’t disappoint! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed up as the Red Ranger from the ’90s Power Rangers franchise. “Go go Power Rangers,” Kylie captioned her Instagram post, featuring her friends dressed as the Blue, Pink, Yellow and Black Rangers.

Over the years, the almost-billionaire, 23, has definitely stepped up her Halloween game, and she’s not afraid to admit it. In a YouTube video titled “Rating My Halloween Costumes,” Kylie revealed she didn’t really start getting into the All Hallows’ Eve spirit until she was older.

For example, in 2009, Kylie wore a fireman costume that she ordered online … enough said. Nowadays, the makeup mogul is notorious for stepping out in over-the-top get-ups. Of course, her 2016 Christina Aguilera costume comes to mind.

That year, Kylie was dressed exactly like the singer in her iconic 2002 “Dirrty” music video. “This was probably one of my first looks that I really got custom and was so excited [to wear],” she recalled in the video published on October 23. “I still get tweets about this and my friends still talk about it.”

Kylie’s ensemble was so impressive that Christina herself contacted the E! personality with high praise. “Xtina reached out and was like, ‘I love your costume so much’ and invited me to her birthday party and said, ‘Please show up in the costume.’”

Naturally, Kylie took Christina, 39, up on her offer, and she showed up to her birthday party that December in a second custom “Dirrty” costume. This time, the Kylie Skin founder opted for a yellow look vs. the original red. “It was iconic,” she gushed.

Some of Kylie’s other notable costumes include Ariel from The Little Mermaid, a Barbie doll, Marilyn Monroe, a Playboy Bunny, a Victoria’s Secret Angel — with Candice Swanepoel‘s actual VS Fashion Show wardrobe — and so much more.

We especially love it when the proud parent dresses up with her daughter, Stormi Webster. After all, the spookiest day of the year is technically for little kids, right?!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s 2020 Halloween costumes so far.