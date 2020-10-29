Nailed It! Tana Mongeau and Ashly Schwan Dress Up as Paris and Nicole From ‘The Simple Life’ for Halloween

Would you expect anything less from YouTuber BFFs Tana Mongeau and Ashly Schwan? The dynamic duo showed off their awesome (and accurate) Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Halloween costumes from their hit series The Simple Life on Wednesday, October 28.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, Tana, 22, rocked a pair of overalls and a pink bra in homage to Nicole’s original look from the reality series’ iconic poster. Ashly, 23, could be seen in a denim corset, matching denim pleated skirt and a floral choker, all nearly identical to Paris’ original poster ‘fit. She also carried a small dog to really hammer home the costume.

It’s no surprise to see the two vlogger blondes dress up as the legendary socialites for the spookiest holiday of the year — but it is sweet of Tana to give her BFF the Paris costume. Considering how close the Las Vegas native is to the former reality star, 39, one would assume the Bustedness alum would dress as the This Is Paris star.

In fact, the former MTV star considers the businesswoman to be her mentor. “Love you. You are so authentic, open and honest. I f—king love it,” Paris wrote to Tana in a text message in November 2019, to which she replied, “Paris, I’m framing this. You have my heart.”

As for Tana and Ashly, the pair have been pals for a long time. The girls have been best friends since 2016 and met in Las Vegas, where they attended the same high school along with fellow BFF Imari Stuart. Ashly was a regular cast member on Tana’s MTV reality series MTV: No Filter in 2019, and the duo attended several high-profile events together that year, including VidCon in London and Coachella.

Most recently, the ladies started OnlyFans accounts together in May 2020 — which is probably the most on-brand thing they could’ve done as friends. After all, it’s clear how similar these two are, and how they want to use their influence. “I have a young following, and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana exclusively told Life & Style in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

