Nights out in across the pond! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took London by storm while attending VidCon as a featured creator throughout the weekend of February 22 — and needless to say, it looked like the MTV starlet had a blast while taking over the bustling English city with pals in honor of her reality series.

Over the course of the weekend, the 21-year-old showed off several incredible outfits in a series of mirror selfies and sassy runway walk Boomerangs with BFFs Imari Stuart and Ashly Schwann. Plus, the trio premiered season 2 of their show Tana Turns 21 at the convention and took so many cute selfies with fans. They even saw the Pussycat Dolls perform — talk about a rager of a weekend in Europe.

It was really cool to see Tana take her career to the next level by attending the English import of the legendary vlogger festival after headlining the Los Angeles convention last year. In fact, the blonde beauty gushed exclusively to Life & Style about being a role model to her fans as she navigates her blossoming career.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana explained of her supporters. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Additionally, the Las Vegas native wanted girls to understand that they don’t have to sweat the small stuff — whether that be breakups or feuds. After all, Tana has tons of experience in both.

“I think everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, things don’t work out, great, but at the same time, I think I always say this, I’m like, ‘If you have beef with me, it is so one-sided,’” she dished about her attitude toward drama. “To me, having beef with someone, especially an ex, requires energy. And I think putting that energy into something so negative is just not cute, to be frank.”

