Wait a second … YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to Twitter to share her feelings about Valentine’s Day 2020 — and it seems as though the MTV starlet is a little annoyed with two of her exes. “When [your] exes [are] f—king to spite [you] >,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyed and drooling emoji. “OMG sorry I meant Happy Valentine’s Day, guys!!!” Yikes.

Needless to say, fans and followers immediately flocked to the comments section to hypothesize who the blonde beauty may have been referencing in her tweet, including estranged husband Jake Paul, ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne and Justin Bieber lookalike Brad Sousa. “Bella and Jake? Bella and Brad? Brad and Hunter? Jake and Hunter? Brad and Jake? Jake and Bella?” one follower questioned, while another chimed in, “Me trying to solve this mystery,” and added an inquisitive GIF. “I mean, your valentine is Alissa Violet so who really won?” a user asked.

Plus, one fan said it best: “SINGLE TANA > TAKEN TANA.” Despite the fact that no one is sure exactly who the Las Vegas native is referring to, it’s clear that she’s enjoying being unattached — even on the most loved-up day of the year.

In late-January, Tana confirmed she was enjoying the single life on Twitter. “Seeing all the assumptions about my love life currently cracks me up,” she said on the platform. “I’m just doing me. Editing. Smoking weed. I’m actually dating weed. Clip that.”

We’re glad to see her living it up … since we know her split from estranged husband and friend wasn’t easy. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did,” she wrote on January 3 while announcing their break on Instagram. “I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life and found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

Recently, Jake, 22, told Life & Style exclusively that the pair is “super friendly” and on “great terms,” so if the tweet was about Jake, we don’t think there’s actually any bad blood. “I think it was a weight lifted off of our shoulders when we made that decision,” he explained. “And we kind of remember where we started at, which was friends.”

Besides, he’s super proud of her. “She’s crushing it. Tana has so many awards and accomplishments that I can’t even keep track of it,” Jake gushed over his ex. “Tana is doing amazing.”

