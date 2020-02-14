We Couldn’t Be ~In Love~ With Tana Mongeau More — See Her Valentine’s Day Style!

A style queen that takes no breaks — especially not in the name of love! YouTuber Tana Mongeau showed off several Valentine’s Day-themed outfits on her Instagram Stories on February 13 … and needless to say, we’re obsessed with her ~holiday spirit~.

The 21-year-old bombshell flaunted her curves in a stunning red corset first while headed to a Valentine’s Day party with BFF Imari Stuart. After the bash, though, the blonde beauty revealed they had to cut her out of the girdle because it wouldn’t come untied. Yikes!

In the second set of clips, the MTV starlet rocked a heart print onesie on a photo shoot with Carianne Older, a.k.a. @peggyshootsfilm, a Los Angeles-based photographer with a burgeoning following on Instagram. After the shoot, she changed into a pink corset from Missguided and a pair of baggy mom jeans. All in all, her ‘fits were totally fire.

It’s no surprise to see Tana out here styling and thriving. In fact, at the end of January, she confirmed she was single on Twitter. “Seeing all the assumptions about my love life currently cracks me up,” she wrote at the time. “I’m just doing me. Editing. Smoking weed. I’m actually dating weed. Clip that.”

She and her estranged husband, Jake Paul, announced they were going on a break around New Year’s — and it seemed to be a healing process for the Las Vegas native. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did,” she wrote on Instagram on January 3. “I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life and found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

Clearly, single Tana is dripping in confidence and feeling herself like no other, so we’re good with that. Even Jake knows it. “She’s crushing it. Tana has so many awards and accomplishments that I can’t even keep track of it,” the former Disney star gushed to LS exclusively in late January. “Tana is doing amazing.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Tana’s cute Valentine’s Day outfits!