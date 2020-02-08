This is the post-Jake Paul duo we all need. YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Alissa Violet took to their Instagram Stories to share cute videos from when they partied together on February 7 — and it was pretty clear Jake’s two exes seemed to be having a ton of fun without him.

In the two video clips, one posted by the MTV starlet and one by Alissa, 23, the girls can be seen mock-making out and being all over one another and laughing. “Don’t let us go out together,” the 21-year-old captioned her vid, tagging the other vlogger in her post.

Instagram

Jake, 23, and Alissa dated back in 2016 and 2017, though the relationship went sour after she hooked up with the former Disney star’s brother, Logan Paul. Afterward, Alissa claimed that Jake had gotten with multiple women throughout their “relationship” and that the entire thing was just for show.

Jake then moved on with Erika Costell and Alissa went on to date Faze Banks. About five months after they split, the influencer threw her ex-boyfriend under the bus on Twitter in December 2019. A fan asked her how she found out that Faze (real name Ricky Banks) was cheating on her — and needless to say, her answer was brutal.

Instagram

“I was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so I checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl,” Alissa wrote, later clarifying in a separate tweet that she allegedly found the pair in the “guest wing of the house.”

Yikes. Jake now seems to be dating Instagram influencer and World Series flasher Julia Rose, though neither party has confirmed the relationship just yet. The vlogger posted a photo to his social media of himself kissing the brunette beauty’s cheek on February 6 — but knowing Jake, that could mean pretty much anything from a dating standpoint. Believe it or not, Tana even seems cool with the ShagMag founder, so if they are together, she might just end up being one of the crew.

Instagram

At the end of the day, we love that there’s basically no bad blood between Tana and Alissa — in fact, they seem pretty tight. That’s what we like to see. Women supporting women!