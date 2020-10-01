All the Halloween Movies on Netflix and Hulu You Can Stream Right Now
‘Tis the season to get spooky! With All Hallows Eve right around the corner, it’s time to pause your regularly scheduled binge-watching and indulge in all of the Halloween movies Netflix and Hulu have to offer.
Thankfully, even if you’re not the biggest fan of horror films, these streaming platforms have festive favorites everyone can enjoy. To see all of the titles you can stream on Netflix and Hulu this month, keep reading!
Halloween Movies on Netflix:
#Alive
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Paramedic
Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood
The Binding
Vampires vs. The Bronx
Hubie Halloween
To the Lake
Ratched (TV series)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (TV series)
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (TV series)
Rebecca
Cadaver
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
The Day of the Lord
His House
La Révolution
The Babysitter
A Haunted House
In the Tall Grass
Cult of Chucky
The Silence of the Lambs
1BR
Sleepy Hollow
Hush
Death Note
Eli
House at the End of the Street
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Emilie
Veronica
Poltergeist
Would You Rather
Dark Skies
Gerald’s Game
The Girl With All the Gifts
Cargo
Invitation
GANTZ:O
Rattlesnake
Apostle
The Evil Dead
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
It Comes at Night
Malevolent
Session 9
Creep
Greenroom
Sweetheart
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Holidays
He Never Died
Eerie
Ravenous
KL Zombie
Creep 2
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
Shutter
P
The Golem
Kuntilanak
Under the Shadow
Phobia 2
Pee Mak
The Unborn Child
The Promise
Laddaland
Train of the Dead
Oh My Ghost
Ladronas de Almas
Still
Oh My Ghost 4
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 2
The Addams Family
Underworld
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV series)
Scream (TV series)
Ghoul (TV series)
Halloween Movies on Hulu:
Interview With a Vampire
Double, Double, Toil, and Trouble
Hostel
Snakes on a Plane
Blade
Species
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV series)
What We Do in the Shadows (TV series)
Twilight
The Wretched
House of 1000 Corpses
Child’s Play
Goodnight Mommy
Fear the Walking Dead (TV series)
Paranormal Activity 3
Let the Right One In
Sabrina the Teenage Witch (TV series)
Texas Chainsaw
The Row
Tragedy Girls
Children of the Corn
