‘Tis the season to get spooky! With All Hallows Eve right around the corner, it’s time to pause your regularly scheduled binge-watching and indulge in all of the Halloween movies Netflix and Hulu have to offer.

Thankfully, even if you’re not the biggest fan of horror films, these streaming platforms have festive favorites everyone can enjoy. To see all of the titles you can stream on Netflix and Hulu this month, keep reading!

Halloween Movies on Netflix:

#Alive

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Paramedic

Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood

The Binding

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Hubie Halloween

To the Lake

Ratched (TV series)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (TV series)

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (TV series)

Rebecca

Cadaver

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

The Day of the Lord

His House

La Révolution

The Babysitter

A Haunted House

In the Tall Grass

Cult of Chucky

The Silence of the Lambs

1BR

Sleepy Hollow

Hush

Death Note

Eli

House at the End of the Street

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Emilie

Veronica

Poltergeist

Would You Rather

Dark Skies

Gerald’s Game

The Girl With All the Gifts

Cargo

Invitation

GANTZ:O

Rattlesnake

Apostle

The Evil Dead

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

It Comes at Night

Malevolent

Session 9

Creep

Greenroom

Sweetheart

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Holidays

He Never Died

Eerie

Ravenous

KL Zombie

Creep 2

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Shutter

P

The Golem

Kuntilanak

Under the Shadow

Phobia 2

Pee Mak

The Unborn Child

The Promise

Laddaland

Train of the Dead

Oh My Ghost

Ladronas de Almas

Still

Oh My Ghost 4

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 2

The Addams Family

Underworld

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV series)

Scream (TV series)

Ghoul (TV series)

Halloween Movies on Hulu:

Interview With a Vampire

Double, Double, Toil, and Trouble

Hostel

Snakes on a Plane

Blade

Species

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV series)

What We Do in the Shadows (TV series)

Twilight

The Wretched

House of 1000 Corpses

Child’s Play

Goodnight Mommy

Fear the Walking Dead (TV series)

Paranormal Activity 3

Let the Right One In

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (TV series)

Texas Chainsaw

The Row

Tragedy Girls

Children of the Corn

