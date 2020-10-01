Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a day of classes or work is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in October 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in October 2020:

Thursday, October 1:

44 Cats (season 2)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You

Along Came a Spider

An Ordinary Man

Bakugan: Battle Planet (season 2)

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego (season 3)

Code Lyoko (seasons 1-4)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil (season 1)

Familiar Wife (season 1)

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (season 1)

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy

Poseidon

Secreto bien guardado (season 1)

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online (season 3)

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Longest Yard

The Outpost

The Parkers (multiple seasons)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Unicorn (season 1)

The Worst Witch (season 4)

Troy

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (season 1)

Friday, October 2:

A Chaster Marriage

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Dick Johnson is Dead

Emily in Paris (season 1)

Oloture

Serious Men

Song Exploder (season 1)

The Binding

You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Saturday, October 3:

Good Game: The Beginning / Iyi Oyun

Comopop (season 1)

Pat a Pat Como (season 1)

Qurious Como (season 1)

Sunday, October 4:

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Tuesday, October 6:

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away from Love

Wednesday, October 7:

Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek (season 6)

To the Lake (season 1)

Thursday, October 8:

Palermo Hollywood

Tanda Tanya

The 100 (season 7)

Friday, October 9:

Deaf U (season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (season 2)

Ginny Weds Sunny

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

The 40-Year-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor (season 1)

Monday, October 12:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (season 3)

Wednesday, October 14:

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Moneyball

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo

Thursday, October 15:

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis

Half & Half (multiple seasons)

One on One (multiple seasons)

Social Distance (season 1)

Friday, October 16:

Dream Home Makeover (season 1)

Grand Army (season 1)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (season 1)

Someone Has to Die (limited series)

The Last Kids on Earth (book 3)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

Saturday, October 17:

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

Sunday, October 18:

ParaNorman

Monday, October 19:

Unsolved Mysteries (volume 2)

Tuesday, October 20:

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Wednesday, October 21:

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (season 3)

Rebecca

Thursday, October 22:

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Friday, October 23:

Barbarians (season 1)

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit (season 1)

Tuesday: October 27:

Blood of Zeus (season 1)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (season 4)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

Wednesday, October 28:

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Friday, October 30:

Bronx

His House

Somebody Feed Phil

Suburra: Blood on Rome

Saturday, October 31:

The 12th Man

What’s leaving Netflix in October 2020:

Thursday, October 1:

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Burnistoun

Charmed

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Chewin’ The Fat

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar

Frances Ha

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

K

Limmy’s Show!

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital

Parks and Recreation

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Friday, October 2:

Emelie

Sleeping with Other People

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Saturday, October 3:

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Saturday, October 10:

Abnormal Summit

Chef & My Fridge

Wednesday, October 14:

Russell Peters vs. the World

Thursday, October 15:

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik

Harry & Bunnie

Sunday, October 18:

The Green Hornet

Tuesday, October 20:

Paper Year

Saturday, October 31:

Kristy