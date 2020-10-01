Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in October
Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a day of classes or work is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in October 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!
What’s coming to Netflix in October 2020:
Thursday, October 1:
44 Cats (season 2)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Because of You
Along Came a Spider
An Ordinary Man
Bakugan: Battle Planet (season 2)
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Carmen Sandiego (season 3)
Code Lyoko (seasons 1-4)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil (season 1)
Familiar Wife (season 1)
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (season 1)
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy
Poseidon
Secreto bien guardado (season 1)
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online (season 3)
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Longest Yard
The Outpost
The Parkers (multiple seasons)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Unicorn (season 1)
The Worst Witch (season 4)
Troy
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (season 1)
Friday, October 2:
A Chaster Marriage
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Dick Johnson is Dead
Emily in Paris (season 1)
Oloture
Serious Men
Song Exploder (season 1)
The Binding
You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Saturday, October 3:
Good Game: The Beginning / Iyi Oyun
Comopop (season 1)
Pat a Pat Como (season 1)
Qurious Como (season 1)
Sunday, October 4:
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Tuesday, October 6:
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love
Wednesday, October 7:
Hubie Halloween
Schitt’s Creek (season 6)
To the Lake (season 1)
Thursday, October 8:
Palermo Hollywood
Tanda Tanya
The 100 (season 7)
Friday, October 9:
Deaf U (season 1)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (season 2)
Ginny Weds Sunny
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
The 40-Year-Old Version
The Haunting of Bly Manor (season 1)
Monday, October 12:
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (season 3)
Wednesday, October 14:
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo
Thursday, October 15:
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis
Half & Half (multiple seasons)
One on One (multiple seasons)
Social Distance (season 1)
Friday, October 16:
Dream Home Makeover (season 1)
Grand Army (season 1)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (season 1)
Someone Has to Die (limited series)
The Last Kids on Earth (book 3)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
Saturday, October 17:
I Am Vengeance: Retaliation
Sunday, October 18:
ParaNorman
Monday, October 19:
Unsolved Mysteries (volume 2)
Tuesday, October 20:
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Wednesday, October 21:
Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (season 3)
Rebecca
Thursday, October 22:
Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Friday, October 23:
Barbarians (season 1)
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit (season 1)
Tuesday: October 27:
Blood of Zeus (season 1)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (season 4)
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
Wednesday, October 28:
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Friday, October 30:
Bronx
His House
Somebody Feed Phil
Suburra: Blood on Rome
Saturday, October 31:
The 12th Man
What’s leaving Netflix in October 2020:
Thursday, October 1:
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Burnistoun
Charmed
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Chewin’ The Fat
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar
Frances Ha
Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
K
Limmy’s Show!
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital
Parks and Recreation
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Friday, October 2:
Emelie
Sleeping with Other People
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Saturday, October 3:
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Saturday, October 10:
Abnormal Summit
Chef & My Fridge
Wednesday, October 14:
Russell Peters vs. the World
Thursday, October 15:
Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik
Harry & Bunnie
Sunday, October 18:
The Green Hornet
Tuesday, October 20:
Paper Year
Saturday, October 31:
Kristy