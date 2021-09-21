When it comes to celebrities who love (love, love) Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian definitely tops the list. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star goes all out for spooky season every year, and 2021 is no exception!

On September 18, Kourtney, 42, took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak peek at her Halloween decorations thus far — yes, she started over a month early! The Poosh.com founder decorated the entryway of her Calabasas, California, mansion with five very special pumpkins.

Whereas the average Halloween enthusiast carves their pumpkins for All Hallows’ Eve, it appears as though Kourtney’s pumpkins were grown using some sort of skeleton mold, and the end result is super creepy.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, is also really into Halloween. In fact, the A-list couple, who went public with their romance in February, packed on the PDA at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on September 19.

The pair’s outing came less than a week after Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian gushed over their connection. “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade,” Kim added, before Ellen DeGeneres joked that Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, “can’t keep their hands off of each other.”

“That’s what they do,” the Skims mogul laughed. “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them.”

Unfortunately, not everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner camp is a fan of Kourtney and Travis’ public affections. Scott Disick, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with E! alum, is “accusing” Kourtney of “going overboard with the PDA,” a source previously told In Touch. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers.”

