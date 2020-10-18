It’s freaky in here! Kourtney Kardashian gave a tour of her decked-out Halloween decorations in her dining room on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 17.

“Breakfast is served,” the 41-year-old wrote on a photo of the dining room from the hallway, showing off two plastic skeletons seated at the table. Later that day, the Poosh founder shared a video featuring a 360-degree view of her entire dining room table — complete with cobwebs, skulls, candelabras and other spooky accoutrements.

Kourt is taking Halloween decorating super seriously this year. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purchased an epic 12-foot tall skeleton for her backyard — and, presumably, for her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign to play with. Considering how huge it is, they might just end up terrified!

Over the years, Kourtney has developed a deep love of interior design, so it’s no surprise to see her going all out for the scariest day of the year. The reality star has “a very close” working relationship with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

Interestingly enough, Kourt has “toyed” with the idea of becoming a designer herself in the past because of her “passion” for the practice. “Kourtney really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids,” the source added.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan “loves” Halloween — and the coronavirus pandemic “isn’t going to stop them from celebrating,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 2. “Of course, they won’t go trick-or-treating at strangers’ homes, but fortunately, there are enough kids in the family to still make it a special holiday.”

The famous family plans to “hop around” between all of the adults’ homes and “possibly pop over” to grandma Kris Jenner‘s home, the source explained. “Halloween is family time. The bigger cousins will show the younger kids the ropes. It’s going to be fantastic!” We can’t wait to see what the Kar-Jenner kiddos dress up as for the beloved holiday.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney’s spooky and special Halloween decorations in her dining room!