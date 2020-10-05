Spooky season done right! Kourtney Kardashian decorated her backyard for Halloween with a giant-sized skeleton. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, showed off the over-the-top piece in a Sunday, October 4, Instagram Story featuring a photo of her 5-year-old son, Reign Disick, posing next to the scary sculpture.

The skeleton from Home Depot stands at a staggering 12-feet tall and retails for $300. That said, due to its popularity, the item has quickly sold out. According to the New York Post, consumers are reselling the skeleton on eBay and Amazon for upwards of $1,300.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Considering Kourtney is worth a pretty penny, we suspect she had no issue dropping that kind of cash on a single Halloween item. However, the pieces she chooses to decorate her home with generally have little to do with how much they cost.

“I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.’ It’s not that it’s super expensive,” Kourtney explained to Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a September 2019 segment with Poosh.com.

While Kourtney has her hands full with kids Reign, Mason and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as her lifestyle brand, the California native has “toyed” with the idea of working as an interior designer, a source previously told Life & Style. “She is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Currently, Kourtney and her darling brood reside in a multimillion-dollar mansion in Calabasas, which is an elite neighborhood in Los Angeles county. The E! personality is constantly showing off her home on social media — including snapshots of her state-of-the-art kitchen and dreamy bedroom. Here’s hoping as All Hallows’ Eve approaches, Kourtney will share more of her elite Halloween decor.

