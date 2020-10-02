The ~spooky~ show must go on! The Kardashians “love” Halloween, and the coronavirus pandemic “isn’t going to stop them from celebrating,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Of course, they won’t go trick-or-treating at strangers’ homes, but fortunately, there are enough kids in the family to still make it a special holiday.”

According to the insider, there’s a “pumpkin patch with scarecrows and haystacks already getting set up” at Kylie Jenner’s house. Based on the photos the makeup mogul, 23, shared on Instagram of her over-the-top decorations, we have no doubt the end result will be incredible.

On the actual day of Halloween, Saturday, October 31, the famous bunch plans to “hop around” between all of the parents’ places and “possibly pop over” to matriarch Kris Jenner‘s house, says the source. “Halloween is family time. The bigger cousins will show the younger kids the ropes. It’s going to be fantastic!”

By this point, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — are already pros. The same goes for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest children, North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream.

As for Kim and Kanye’s little ones, Chicago and Psalm, as well as Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, they’re pretty new to the whole Halloween thing. That said, we’re still expecting exceptional costumes from all 10 kiddos.

Question is, will they be able to top last year? Take 2-year-old Stormi, for example. Kylie’s darling toddler wore an exact replica of her 2019 Met Gala dress. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion that May and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in a showgirl-inspired Versace gown paired with lots of feathers and a purple wig. Clearly, Kylie spared no expense on recreating a mini version for Stormi.

Another standout costume from last year was True’s Oompa Loompa ensemble, which consisted of black and white overalls and a green wig. The best part? Khloé, 36, took TuTu, 2, to a candy story for a photo shoot.

We can’t wait to see what Halloween 2020 has in store!

