Take a Tour of Kris Jenner’s Gorgeous Home in California’s Hidden Hills

As gorgeous as all of the Kardashian-Jenner homes are, Kris Jenner’s house might just take the cake. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lives in Hidden Hills, California, in Los Angeles County.

Kris’ (not so humble) abode is lavishly decorated and filled with lots of natural light. As with the rest of her famous family, the proud mother of six “spares no expense” when it comes to where she lives.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Kris’ home was the original setting of KUWTK, so she always made sure it was impeccably decorated both inside and out,” the insider noted. “She has easily spent a million dollars just on decorating and furnishing her home. Kris is constantly having things shipped in and swaps out her decor.”

According to the source, the San Diego native has been “obsessed” with crystal pieces for decades. Additionally, Kris’ property is home to some seriously impressive pieces of artwork and custom furnishings.

As it happens, Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers were unaware of where Kris actually lived for years. The exterior of the family’s original home on the hit reality series was fake.

Eventually, they stopped filming there and the house was put on the market — where it remained for 11 years! The 7,843 square foot mansion in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, was purchased for $5.25 million in 2018, per Zillow.

While that may seem like a lot of money, it was really kind of a steal. The property was previously valued at $6.63 million. As much as we miss the earlier seasons of KUWTK, there’s no denying the real estate glow-up has been real!

