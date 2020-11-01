The Kardashians and Jenners Set the Bar for Halloween Costumes in 2020: See Their Looks!

Not a year passes that the Kardashians and Jenners don’t absolutely blow us away with their intricate and creative Halloween costumes, and 2020 is no different. All of the girls showed up and showed out in their sexy and unique looks, and you can find all of their ‘fits (so far) in the gallery below!

Kylie Jenner got fans excited early this year by sharing a couple of sweet throwback photos with Kendall Jenner on October 13. The two girls — who are just toddlers in the snaps — proved they’ve always been pros at transforming on All Hallow’s Eve. Kylie dressed up as a precious version of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in the first pic, and the red Teletubby, Poe, in the second. As her forever partner-in-crime, Kendall appears to have played the yellow Teletubby, Laa-Laa.

Fans have come to expect a lot from the famous family when it comes to dressing up for the spooky occasion, and most years the ladies rock multiple getups. In 2019 alone, Kim Kardashian rocked several Legally Blonde inspired looks, including a pink minidress with a blonde ponytail, a dazzling green bikini, and a pink sequined bikini in which she recreated Elle Woods’ Harvard admissions video.

Things have only gotten more fun as the women welcomed their own children into the fold and expanded their options to include matching “mommy and me” costumes. Kim and husband Kanye West did two family-oriented costumes in 2019: the Flintstones and some creepy insects Kim dubbed “West Worms.” “A bugs life! My costume glowed, Kanye’s costume moved and was all animatronics,” Kim revealed.

While the costumes definitely aren’t going anywhere in 2020, the family did need to adjust their celebration plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “Of course, they won’t go trick-or-treating at strangers’ homes, but fortunately, there are enough kids in the family to still make it a special holiday,'” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

The sisters are all going to team up to make the day memorable, including a “pumpkin patch with scarecrows and haystacks already getting set up” at Kylie’s house, and plans to “hop around” between the family’s homes. “Halloween is family time,” the insider explained. “The bigger cousins will show the younger kids the ropes. It’s going to be fantastic!”

