Another year, another one of Kim Kardashian‘s Halloween costumes taking the internet by storm. This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed up as Carole Baskin from Netflix’s Tiger King with BFF Jonathan Cheban as Joe Exotic and her four precious kiddos as tigers.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Kim has gone all out for the spookiest day of the year. In fact, out of every member of her famous family, the KKW Beauty mogul, 40, definitely takes Halloween the most seriously.

For example, in 2019, Kim went as far as photoshopping her youngest daughter, Chicago, into a Halloween portrait featuring husband Kanye West and kids North, Saint and Psalm dressed as characters from The Flintstones.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL,” the Skims founder captioned the final result on Instagram. “We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy, but she didn’t get the concept yet! So, shout-out to the photographer for editing her in and making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

When Kim is done making sure her children have a magical Halloween, it’s showtime! Over the years, the longtime E! personality has stepped out as Pamela Anderson, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Wonder Woman, a skeleton and so much more. In 2019, the aspiring lawyer dressed as Elle Woods — as played by Reese Witherspoon — from the Legally Blonde movie franchise.

However, Kim has received backlash in the past for some of her costume choices, with many fans accusing her of cultural appropriation. In 2017, the California native was slammed for her Aaliyah get-up inspired by the late singer’s 2000 “Try Again” video.

“I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone, but I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I admire,” Kim tweeted at the time in response to the criticism. “We don’t see color in my home. It’s all love and respect.” Ultimately, her apology further upset fans.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian’s 2020 Halloween costumes so far.